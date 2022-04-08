Time Duration For Telangana SSC Exams Extended

By Shyamala Tulasi

The SSC Public exams are scheduled from May 23 to 28, while the OSSC paper-I and II are on May 30 and 31, and SSC vocational course theory exam is on June 1.

The usual timings for the exam are from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm, but now it will be held between 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. Students who are appearing for the exam are now able to get 30 Minutes extra time to complete their exam.

Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy held a meeting on Wednesday and said "Over 5 lakh students are expected to appear for the exams and directed the officials to make necessary arrangements and ensure students do not face any inconveniences."

As the commencement of physical classes was delayed due to the pandemic, it was decided to conduct the SSC Public Exams 2022 with six papers, she said. The exams would be conducted covering 70 per cent of the total syllabus and the duration of the exam has been increased by 30 minutes and there would be more choices in the questions, she also added.

As Telangana State Education Board decided to introduce English Medium schools, all over Telangana, she directed the higher authorities to train all the teachers and make them perfect by the beginning of the next academic year.

The meeting was attended by Education department secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania and Director of School Education A Sridevasena among other officials.