TiE Bangalore Announces Initiatives to Support Indian Deeptech Startups at its flagship Matrix 2022 Summit

The TiE Bangalore chapter, established in 1999, successfully concluded its flagship annual conference – Matrix 2022. The conference witnessed participation from over 3000+ attendees, keynote addresses and panel discussions by a power-packed line-up of speakers. TiE Bangalore also announced the winners of the prestigious Matrix 2022 Startup Awards.

Key Highlights:

The erstwhile IoT Forum has now been rechristened as the Matrix Forum to focus on next-gen Matrix technologies such as IoT, computing, AI, AR/VR, Web3/Metaverse, 5G and beyond. Originally started as a think tank for IoT in 2014, the Matrix Forum has grown to include 15 SIGs, 100+ volunteers, 2500+ startups, and 25000+ members. The forum organises regular deep dives on various topics; meetups and events; thought leadership; engaging the startups; investors; mentors; partners; customers; etc.—all to help Indian startups grow and scale.

Also Read: Now, You Can Edit Your NEET 2022 Application

The Launch of a Special Interest Group (SIG) for Design for Manufacturing (DFM) to guide Semiconductor Startups: Through TiE Bangalore and Matrix Forum (erstwhile IoTForum), TiE Bangalore launched a new Special Interest Group for Design for Manufacturing (DFM) to help semiconductor and embedded startups reach their next level of growth through focused mentoring and pathways for availing DLI/PLI incentives provided by the government for Make in India. This Special Interest Group was created under Matrix Forum and its leader, Mr Somasundaram, MD, Finixel Technologies, to address the needs of start-ups in the Indian Semiconductor Sector. The DFM SIG will collaborate with accelerators and incubators that specialise in semiconductors and embedded electronics. Sanjeev Keskar, former President of the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) and Arrow Electronics, is the Champion Mentor for DFM-Semiconductors. He has been ably supported by domain experts who will mentor the startups— Former BLR Labs Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Vivek Saxena; Infineon Technologies Director of Quality Management and Global SWQM Center of Competency Narasimha Murthy; and Infineon Technologies Director of Quality Management Anantha Kinnear

The Agritech Special Interest Group of The Matrix Forum has launched a series of initiatives:

South-South Galaxy Collaboration: India, Africa, and Southeast Asia

Building up the FPO Value Chain to Strengthen FPOs, Digitization, etc.

Ashok Meda, Co-Founder of Krishi Kalpa, Manoj Kumar, Founder of Social Alpha, Hemendra Mathur, Venture Partner, Bharat Innovation Fund, and Kishor Jagirdar, Vision Karnataka Foundation lead the Agritech SIG.

Announcements by startups of the Matrix Forum Community, all unveiled first at the Matrix Global Summit 2022!

A5G Networks receives investment from the Bharat Innovation Fund: A5G Networks, a global leader in autonomous and distributed mobile core networks for 5G, announced today that it has received investment from India's leading deep tech venture capital firm, Bharat Innovation Fund (BIF). This round of financing will be used to expand the team, engage with global customers for mobile network transformation, and accelerate growth. The vision of A5G Networks is to enable and catalyse the upcoming transition to a distributed and autonomous mobile network for 5G and beyond. Its unique IP helps realise significant savings in capital and operating expenditures, reduces energy requirements, improves the quality of user experience, and catalyses the adoption of new business models. A5G Networks will enable the deployment of enterprise private networks, connected car networks, and new public mobile networks and play a pivotal role in upcoming smart city projects.

Bullieverse, a fantasy Metaverse island, released their first web3 game, Bear Hunt, based on Bulliever Island, a 3-mile long island traditionally inhabited by bulls. The game is based on Bulliever Island, which is a 3-mile long island traditionally occupied by the bulls. It revolves around bulls that have lost their home territory to the bears. The Bulls fight their way back to win their homeland from the grasp of the bears.

Astrome launches the world’s first multi-link E-Band Radio: Indian deep-tech start-up Astrome Technologies, incubated at IISc Bangalore, unveiled GigaMesh—the world’s first multi-link E-Band Radio. This product will revolutionise the deployment of wireless backhaul in rural broadband and defence communications markets in India and the world. GigaMesh is an E-band radio with Multiple-Point-to-Point (Multi-P2P) communication, making it the most effective way to share fibre-like capacity wirelessly.

HeARThealth launches AI-driven Cardiac MRI Analysis: HeARThealth announces the launch of its ONEcardio Cardiovascular Clinical Decision Support System. ONEcardio is an AI-driven cardiac MRI analysis and clinical decision support solution for ischemic heart disease. ONEcardio assists cardiac imagers with faster, accurate diagnosis, prognosis, and risk stratification. Clinicians use this information to determine treatment and to improve patient outcomes.

DevAppSol Launches a New Innovation in Mines and Ports: After successfully deploying DevAppSol, connecting and monitoring assets in difficult environments and India’s #1 Private LORAWAN network provider, today announced a slew of innovations with the world’s smallest form factor and longest battery life Wireless Multi Sensing (temperature, humidity, vibration, light and energy) devices. DevAppSol is now targeting Digital Transformation in Ports and Mines with its new innovative devices and private networks that work both underground and in hard to reach sprawling mines, along with accurate location sensing. DevAppSol is a leader in connecting and monitoring assets and resources in hostile environments in real-time, operating the largest private LORAWAN network in India. The solution has been running for the past 3 years successfully at GMR Rajiv Gandhi Hyderabad Airport.

As one of India’s first TiE Chapters, TiE Bangalore continues to play a critical role in fostering the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Bangalore and Karnataka by collaborating with various ecosystem stakeholders—VCs, Angel Investors, Educational Institutions, State Governments, Incubators, Corporates & Corporate Accelerators, etc. Over the last year, TiE Bangalore has organised over 110+ initiatives/programs that have seen the participation of over 15,000+ entrepreneurs and the support of over 25+ leading corporates as sponsors.