Third Edition of Vishwarang 2021 Tagore International Literature & Art Festival From November 19-28

Following the resounding success of two consecutive seasons, Rabindranath Tagore University, in partnership with the other educational institutions under the AISECT Group of Universities, is back with the third edition of Vishwarang, a first-of-its-kind cultural festival in India that focuses on art and literature in Hindi and regional languages.

With sessions on arts, literature, cinema, and culture, this cultural extravaganza will feature 1,000 artists from over 25 countries and 1 million participants across the globe. This year, Vishwarang is set to witness yet another successful season with participation from more than 25 countries, like the U.S., Canada, UK, UAE, Australia, Netherlands, Russia, Sweden, amongst others.

From music to theatre and dance to poetry, the Vishwarang Youth Festival will feature the biggest artists and bands like the Indian Ocean, Twin Strings Band, Ustad Rashid Khan, Salman Ali, Jaspinder Narula, and Maithili Thakur, to name a few.

The Children’s Literature, Art & Music Festival is being organised by getting Set Parent with Pallavi, which is one of the biggest parenting channels in India. The fun-filled online extravaganza for children will include world-class shows including a puppet show and workshop by IGT-famous Satyajit Padhye, a music concert and workshop by Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts (Kavita Krishnamurthy’s Academy), and storytelling sessions by master storytellers from publishers like Amar Chitra Katha, Karadi Tales, Tulika, Pratham, etc. Various workshops will also be organised by famous artists from across India on art and craft, theatre, photography, creative writing, illustrations, dance, music, etc.

One of the latest additions to this year’s list is the Vishwarang International Children’s Film Festival. It will have film screenings for children, followed by workshops on short filmmaking, drama, mime, and more.

Get ready for yet another exciting season of Vishwarang and enjoy the various legs of online and offline events, especially curated for you.

Intending to promote and spread Indian culture across the world, Vishwarang is playing a key role in providing a stage for promising local talent. Since its inception, the annual event has paved the way to recognising budding talents who have the potential to make a mark in the world of art, literature and culture.

Speaking about the upcoming festival, Mr Santosh Kumar Choubey, the Director of Tagore International Literature & Arts Festival and RNTU’s Chancellor, said, "This event isn’t just about education or knowledge; it’s about harmony and diversity as well. For 10 days, literary personalities and artists from the 25+ participating countries will join hands to enlighten one another about their country’s art, culture, and literature.