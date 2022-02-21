Telangana's Mana Ooru Mana Badi Scheme Introduces BaLA Learning Concept

Hyderabad: The walls, floors, doors, and windows of government and local body schools will soon become learning materials for children, with aesthetic paintings and pictures containing child-friendly cartoons, animals, moral values, and historical architecture.

The Mana Ooru-Mana Badi/Mana Basti-Mana Badi programme, a flagship effort of the State government for complete development and reinforcement of infrastructure facilities in government and local body schools, is converting school buildings into learning aids.

As part of the BaLA, or Building as Learning Aid concept, which is expected to improve the quality of education in schools, aesthetic pictorial paintings will be painted on walls, floors, windows, doors, ceilings, corridors, furniture, outdoor space, compound walls, staircases, platforms in playgrounds, and exterior walls facing the school's entrance.

The paintings will include cartoons for children, animals and nature, historical structures, and notable figures such as scientists, athletes, and freedom fighters. Aside from that, world and national maps will be painted.

The notion will aid in activity-based teaching and learning in schools, in addition to being child-friendly. The School Education Department has created the content for BaLA. A common colour code will be established at the state level and must be followed by all schools participating in the programme.

A total of 26,065 schools across the state, comprising 18,240 primary, 3,164 upper primary, and 4,661 high schools, would be renovated in a staggered manner over three years from 2021-22 at an estimated cost of Rs 7,289.54 crore. 5,399 primary schools, 1,009 upper primary schools, and 2,715 high schools are among the 9,123 schools that will be renovated in the first phase across the state.