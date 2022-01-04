Telangana Students Gets 100 percentile in CAT 2021 Exams

Hyderabad: On Monday, the results of the Common Admission Test (CAT)-2021 entrance exam for admissions into various IIMs were revealed, with a candidate from Telangana and eight others from other states scoring 100 percentiles.

According to a press release from the IIM-Ahmedabad, which hosted the CAT-2021, all of the applicants who received 100 percentiles were male. In a similar vein, 19 applicants from other states scored in the 99.99 percentile.

Similarly, 19 applicants from various states received 99.98 percentiles, including one from Telangana and a woman. Seven applicants from engineering and two from non-engineering fields were among the nine candidates that received 100 percentiles. Out of the 2.30 lakh registered eligible students, almost 1.92 lakh took the exam.

According to IIM-Ahmedabad, 35% of the 1.92 lakh candidates were females, 65% were males, and two candidates were transgender. 88 non-IIM institutes will also utilise CAT-2021 results this year for admittance into their management programmes.