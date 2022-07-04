Telangana State Police Recruitment Board Releases Exam Schedule, Check Dates and Links

The wait is over as the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the exam schedule for the Preliminary Written Test for direct recruitment of Sub-Inspector (SI) and Police Constable (PC) on Monday.

The written test for SI or equivalent posts will be conducted on August 7. Whereas, the written test for the constable posts will be held on August 21. Both the exams will be held from 10 am to 1 pm on their respective dates, in 20 centres across Telangana.

According to the Board, nearly 2.45 lakh candidates were expected to appear for the SI-level Preliminary Written Test and over 6.5 lakh candidates would take the PC-level Preliminary Written Test.

Candidates can download their hall tickets for the SI-level Preliminary Written Test from July 30 and PC-level Preliminary Written Test from August 10 on the Board’s official website www.tslprb.in.

The Board has notified 554 vacant posts for SI level and 15,644 vacancies for PC level posts in the police department while 63 vacancies for transport constables and 614 vacancies for prohibition and excise constables.

