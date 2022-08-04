Telangana SI Preliminary Written Exam On August 7, 2022, Dos, Don'ts

The SI Preliminary Written Exam is going to be held on August 7, 2022. Here are some instructions for the candidates who are appearing for the SI Preliminary written test.

Here are Dos and Don'ts:

Candidates who are one minute late to the exam will not be permitted to enter the examination centre.

Candidates must carry hall ticket without fail.

Those who are appearing for the exam should affix a passport-sized photograph to the hall ticket or else they will not be allowed.

Candidates should arrive at the examination centre at 9:00 AM on August 7, 2022.

The time of the exam is from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

After 10.00 am, no one is permitted to enter the examination centre.

There will be 200 objective questions and the marks allotted are 200 points. A total of 0.20 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

No cell phones, smartphones, watches, calculators, or bags are allowed in the exam centre.

No whitener on OMR sheets.

Biometric fingerprints attendance for the primary examination will be recorded.

Those who are attending the examination should check the question paper code.

After the completion of the examination and the collection of all OMR sheets, all candidates will be sent out at once.

Covid protocols are strictly applicable.