Telangana: SCT SI PWT Hall Tickets Are Now Available On This Website

The hall tickets for the Preliminary Written Test (PWT) for recruitment to the Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Sub Inspector (Civil) and/or equivalent posts have been released by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB). Candidates can download the hall tickets from the website till midnight on August 5. If any candidate faces issues downloading hall tickets can send an e-mail to support@tslprb.in or contact on 93937 11110 or 93910 05006.

For more details check the official website: https://www.tslprb.in/

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the same after downloading the hall ticket. It is better to take the printout on A4 size paper on both sides. The hall ticket must be preserved till the end of the recruitment process.

The candidates who are writing the SI exam should affix a passport-size photograph (same as uploaded in the application form) at the designated place on the hall ticket. A hall ticket without the passport photograph affixed will not be accepted on the day of PWT.

The PWT is conducting the exam at 503 test centres located in and around Hyderabad and 35 other towns across the State on August 7.

