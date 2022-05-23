Telangana Schools Term Fees Collection Turns Headache For Parents

HYDERABAD: With the state failing to issue new instructions to school administrators regarding the collection of monthly fees, numerous schools in the city and throughout the state have opted to collect term fees for the academic year 2022–23.

Parents suggested that the state instruct schools to collect only tuition payments every month until fee regulation rules are released. "I was surprised to see that my child’s school has reverted to collecting term fees this year. It would be helpful if schools continued to collect monthly fees as many people are still reeling under the impact of COVID-19," stated a parent whose child is in Class 7.

Many parents were puzzled why the state government's announcement to restrict fees before the start of the academic year 2022–23 was ignored.

"There are hardly 10 days left for the next academic year to begin. When will the state regulate the fee? Many schools have already hiked the fee by over 30% and are forcing parents to pay fee term-wise," claimed K Venkat Sainath, joint secretary of the Hyderabad Schools Parents' Association.

Meanwhile, school administrators claim that they have no choice but to raise tuition since the state is overburdening them with taxes.

Shekhar Rao Y, president of the Telangana Recognized School Management Association, remarked, "The state is collecting fitness penalty on buses from managements. We have to pay green tax, trade licence, and GST."