Hyderabad: The schedule for various Common Entrance Tests in 2023 have been announced by the Telangana government on Tuesday. The release includes the schedules for TS EAMCET, Ed CET, ECET, ICET, PG ECET, LAWCET and PG LAWCET.

As per the schedule released by the Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, the entrance test for the engineering stream of the TS EAMCET will be held from May 7 to 11 and admission test for agriculture and pharmacy courses will be held from May 12 to 14.

TS EAMCET on May 7

Ed CET on May 18

ECET on May 20

LAWCET on May 25

PG LAWCET on May 25

ICET on May 26 and 27

PG ECET from May 29 to 31

