Telangana: Polytechnic Lecturers Recruitment 2022; Check Details

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) released a notification for the recruitment of lecturers in government polytechnic colleges in the state.

Applications are invited online from qualified candidates for 247 vacancies of lecturers in government polytechnic colleges.

The eligible candidates can apply through the Commissions website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/. The applicant can submit their applications from December 14 to January 4, 2023.

Candidates are advised to visit the Commission's website for detailed Notification.

