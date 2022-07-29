Telangana Police Recruitment 2022: Download SI Hall Tickets Here

Hyderabad: Telangana Sate Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will release hall tickets or admit cards for the preliminary written exam of Sub-Inspector (SCT) recruitment on July 30. Candidates can download it from the official website tslprb.in.

“Hall Tickets for the above Preliminary Written Test (PWT) can be downloaded from 8 am on 30th July 2022 onwards till 12 midnight on 5th August 2022 by logging into their respective accounts on the TSLPRB website: www.tslprb.in by entering their credentials. Candidates whose Hall Tickets could not be downloaded may send e-mail to support@tslprb.in or contact us on 93937 11110 or 93910 05006,” reads the TSLPRB notification.

The written test, which is a part of the recruitment drive to fill 554 SCT SI Civil and equivalent posts, will be conducted on August 7, from 11 am to 1 pm in 503 centres across the state. A total of 2,47,217 candidates have applied for the test.

Also Read: TSPSC Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Recruitment 2022; Apply Here