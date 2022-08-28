Telangana: Over Six Lakh Appear for Police Constable Prelims 2022 

Hyderabad: Over 6 lakh candidates appeared in the preliminary written exam on Sunday for recruitment of 16,000 police constables in Telangana.

Out of 6,61,198 candidates who had applied for the posts, 91.34 per cent candidates appeared in the exam. Upon clearing the preliminary test, the candidates will have to attend the PET and the final written test. You can access the question paper on Sakshi Education website here.

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) had conducted a preliminary Written Examination (PWT) for the posts of PC (Civil) and/or equivalent, Transport Constable and Prohibition and Excise Constable. The prelims was conducted at 1,601 centres across the state from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In Hyderabad, around 44,798 candidates appeared for the exam at 92 centres across the city competing for 2,000 posts. A preliminary key for the above test will be made available on the official website www.tslprb.in within a few days, officials said.

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) officials said the competitive exam was conducted in a smooth manner.

According to the board chairman VV Srinivasa Rao while conducting the exams all the norms and regulations. He said biometric attendance of the candidates, including the digital fingerprints and digital photographs were captured during the test to facilitate conduct of further process.

City Police Commissioner CV Anand visited examination centres in Osmania University. He said city police had offered the free pre-recruitment training for aspiring candidates in all the five zones.

“The preliminary written test has been conducted smoothly, by abiding by all the norms and regulations. City police have made elaborate arrangements at the exam centres. Senior officers also made surprise checks at various centres,” he said.

