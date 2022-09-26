Telangana: Notification For Recruitment Of Govt Lecturers Will Be Out Soon

The notifications for the recruitment of lecturer posts in the government degree and polytechnic colleges will be released soon. A few days ago, Telangana Government gave permission for the recruitment of 544 vacancies including 491 lecturers, 24 librarians, and 29 physical director posts in the government degree colleges across the state. Out of the total posts, 311 vacancies alone were in Computer Science and Applications subject.

Currently, a total of 132 government degree colleges are functioning under the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education. In these government degree colleges, there are 4,098 posts of which 1,255 are regular, 812 contract and 1,940 guest lecturers are working. In 2012, the notification for recruitment to degree lecturer posts was released.

According to the Telangana Today report, the government also permitted the recruitment of 359 posts including 247 lecturers, 14 junior instructors, 31 librarians, five matrons, 37 physical directors, and 25 electricians in the 54 government polytechnics in the state. Currently, there are 3,647 posts in 54 government polytechnic colleges, and over 1100 regular lecturers are working along with 405 contract lecturers.

"We have submitted the indents to the TSPSC and recruitment notifications are expected shortly. To ensure that students do not face any inconvenience due to teaching vacancies in the government degree colleges, the Commissionerate has already appointed contract and guest lecturers," a senior official said.

