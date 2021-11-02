Telangana NEET UG Topper Mrinal Kutteri Study Tips

NEET UG Topper: Mrinal Kutteri of Telangana, who received an AIR-1 in NEET-UG 2021, stated, "Initially I found the NCERT material and other resources quite exhaustive...But I quickly got into the habit of studying intently for short durations of 45 minutes." "I took a rejuvenating break of 10-15 minutes after that...This proved to be productive," he continued. Kutteri received a score of 720/720 in the exam.