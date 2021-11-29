Telangana Minority Welfare Invites Applications for Overseas Scholarship Scheme

Hyderabad: The Minority Welfare Department in Hyderabad has issued a call for applications for the Overseas Scholarship Scheme.

Minority students enrolled in higher education (graduate/doctoral) in foreign universities for the academic year 2021 (spring and fall seasons) are eligible to apply for the scholarship.

To be eligible for the plan, applicants must be under 35 years old on October 26, 2021, and their parent's annual income must not exceed Rs 5 lakhs.

They should also be from a minority group, and their prior course percentage should be no less than 60%.

Aadhaar card, passport copy, proof of enrolment in foreign universities, and xerox copy of bank passbook are all required documents.

Eligible students who have been accepted to overseas colleges can apply online until December 31, 2021, at 5 p.m.

