Telangana Minority Residential College Student Qualify In NEET 2021

Hyderabad: In the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021, 60 students from Telangana Minority Residential Colleges qualified.

The students were given long-term coaching, according to B.Shafiullah, Secretary of the Minority Residential School Society. He also mentioned that they were given free study materials.

Among the seven top rankers from the college are Amanullah Asrar (Barkas Junior College), Waliuddin Owais (Kamareddy Junior College), Samra Khatoon (Nalgonda Junior College), Tahura Masood (Ibrahimpatnam Junior College), Mahbub Hussain (Wanaparty Junior College), Mohammed Feroz Khan (Sanga Reddy Junior College) and Saifuddin (Hayathnagar Junior College).

Meanwhile, K.Eshwar, Telangana State Minority Welfare Minister, and A.K. Khan, Chairman of the Minority School Society, congratulated the kids on their outstanding achievements. Qualified candidates can enrol in MBBS and BDS medical schools, according to them. They also praised the professors and principals of junior colleges for their contributions to the students' accomplishments.

Waliuddin Owais, a student from the Minority Residential Junior Colleges who passed the NEET test, said his father died when he was 12 years old and that his mother struggles to keep the household running.