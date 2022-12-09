Telangana: Merit List for Food Safety Officer Recruitment Exam Released, Deets Inside

Hyderabad: The merit list for the recruitment examination to fill up the posts of Food Safety Officer (FSO) was released on Friday. The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the merit list.

The state public service commission said the merit list was prepared as per the existing rules and procedures. The computer-based recruitment examination for the posts of Food Safety Officer in the Institute of Preventive Medicine Public Health Laboratories & Food (Health) Administration was conducted on November 7, 2022.

You can access the merit list on this website : https://www.tspsc.gov.in

The TSPSC said the candidates would be shortlisted for verification of original certificates in 1:20 ratio before finalising the selection list. It also said that candidates’, who were rejected, if any, were not included in the merit list.

