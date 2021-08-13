Telangana: LAWCET Hall Tickets, Where to Download

The hall tickets for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) 2021 can now be downloaded from the official website of TSCHE: https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in .

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the hall tickets and instructed the students who applied for the exam to download the hall tickets from Thursday.

The entrance test for the three-year LLB course is going to be held on August 23 in two sessions from 10.30 AM to 12.00 noon, and 2.30 PM to 4.00 PM. The TS LAWCET for the five-year LLB course and PGLCET will be on August 24 from 10.30 AM to 12 noon.

These exams are conducted in 47 centres, four in Andhra Pradesh and 43 in Telangana. A total of 39,866 candidates registered for the TS LAWCET and PGLCET this year. While 7,676 students applied for five-year LLB course, 28,904 applied for three-year LLB course and 3,286 for PGLCET, TS LAWCET exam.