Telangana: Know About Group-1, 2, 3, 4 Posts

The Telangana government has released a notification for filling up various vacant posts. Here is the list of different posts under Group-1, 2, 3, and 4.

Here is the list of Group 1 posts:

Under the Group-1 category, there are 19 different types of posts - Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent Of Police (category-1), Commerical Tax Officer, Regional Transport Officer, District Panchayat Officer, District Registrar, Divisional Fire Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Jails, Assistant Commissioner Of Labour, Assistant Excise Superintendent, Municipal Commissioner (Grade-2), Assistant Director (Social Welfare, District Social Welfare Officer, District Backward Classes Welfare Officer, BC Welfare Assistant Director, District Tribal Welfare Officer, District Employment Officer, Administrative Officer in Medical Health Department, Treasurer (Grade-2), Assistant Accounts Officer / Assistant Treasury Officer/ Assistant Lecturer in Training College and School, Assistant Audit Officer, Mandal Parishad Development Officer.

Group-2 posts:

There are 16 different posts under this category. Municipality Commissioner Grade-3, Assistant Commercial Tax Officer, Deputy Tehsildar, Sub-Registrar Grade-2, Junior Employment Officer, Assistant Registrar (Co-operative Department), Assistant Labour Officer, Panchayati Raj Extension Officer, Excise Department Sub-Inspector, Endowments Executive Officer Grade-1, Assistant Section Officer (Secretariat), Assistant Section Officer (Legislature), Assistant Section Officer (finance), Assistant Section Officer (Department of Legal Affairs). There are no interviews for these posts. There will be a written test. It consists of four papers - 150 marks for each paper.

Group-3 Posts:

There are 8 categories of posts under Group-3 - Senior Assistant (Government Insurance Services), Auditor (Pay and Accounts Services), Senior Accountant (Treasuries), Senior Auditor (Local Fund), Assistant Auditor (Pay and Accounts), Junior Assistants, Accountant (Life Insurance) posts. There is only a written test, no interview. It consists of three papers - 150 marks per paper.

Group-4 Posts:

Junior Assistant and Junior Accountant posts in all departments will come under Group-4. It consists of a General Studies paper with 150 marks and a Secretarial Abilities paper with another 150 marks. This test is conducted with a total of 300 marks.