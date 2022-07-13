Telangana: Kakatiya University Exams Postponed Due To Heavy Rains

Warangal: In view of heavy rains in the state, Kakatiya University (KU) has postponed all the exams scheduled for the month of July.

The exams for UG (NP), B.Tech, B.pharm, B.ED and M.Ed are postponed for the time being.

The revised timetable will be uploaded to the KU official website very soon.

“In view of the heavy rains and floods in many areas of Kakatiya University jurisdiction, all the scheduled UG (NP), B.Tech, B.Pharm, B.Ed and M.Ed examinations are postponed. The time-table of the said examinations are nullified. The revised time tables will be given shortly”, a press release from KU read.

