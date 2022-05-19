Telangana: Intermediate Results To Be Announced Within One Month

HYDERABAD: Due to the scheduled SSC public examinations from May 23 to June 1, the academic year 2022-23 for intermediate students in the state is expected to be delayed by at least a month.

The Board of Intermediate Examinations announced that a request to start the intermediate academic year on July 1 will be brought to the government for approval soon.

The results of the Class X tests will be revealed on June 25, according to officials from the state department of education. "Spot valuation of the SSC public exam papers is most likely to begin on June 12-13 as of current discussions, and the results are expected tentatively by June 25 or June 26," the official added.

The Telangana Intermediate exam results will be released within a month, according to Inter Board Secretary Umar Jalil. He also mentioned that 15,000 people will participate in the "Spot Evaluation" in 15 different locations. New valuation centres have been set up at Nirmal, Siddipet, and Manchiryala.