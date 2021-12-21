Telangana Inter Students Protest Over Dismal Pass Percentage in First Year Exams

The Telangana Inter College Bandh has been announced for two days, with junior colleges being the major emphasis. Many students failed the TSBIE examinations, prompting student unions to protest the messed-up TS Inter 1st Year result. Details may be found here.

Since the announcement of the TS Inter 1st Year Result 2021, the state has been gripped by the Telangana Inter College Bandh and student protests. Many students are dissatisfied with the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education's (TSBIE) results, which show a pass percentage of only approximately 49%.

Student Unions have called for a Telangana Inter College Bandh for two days commencing December 20, 2021, in response to the failure of the majority of students in the TS Inter 1st Year Results. This isn't the first time the state has been agitated as a result of the exam results.

According to local media sources, this junior college bandh was called by the National Students Union of India, NSUI, on December 20, 2021. Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad activists have called for a Telangana Inter College Bandh today, December 21, 2021, to demonstrate solidarity with the protest.

The most serious worry expressed by student organisations about the TS Inter results is the board's pass percentage. Students claim that the TSBIE failed to properly evaluate answer scripts, resulting in around 51% of students failing these exams.

Even though the TSBIE has said that TS Inter 1st year students would have the chance to retake these tests later, students do not appear to be pleased with the Inter 2nd year exams. The Board has even said that any student who wishes to have their papers re-checked may ask for a re-evaluation.

The Telangana Inter College Bandh is expected to take place today across the state. Students have previously expressed worries about Inter 1st year scores, with many claiming that online lectures and bad internet access had impeded their studies.