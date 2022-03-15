Telangana Inter Exams Schedule Change Likely, Says Sabita

Hyderabad: Sabitha Indira Reddy, the Minister of Education in Hyderabad, indicated today that the schedule for Intermediate exams is likely to be revised. The minister stated that the Intermediate exam schedule will be adjusted due to overlapping with JEE and other exams.

According to the officials in charge, first-year examinations will be held from April 22 to May 11, and second-year exams will be held from April 23 to May 12. The government will clarify this today or tomorrow, according to the minister. Exams were supposed to be held from April 20 to May 2, April 21 to May 5, according to the previous schedule. However, due to the state's JEE exams, various modifications are to be implemented.

