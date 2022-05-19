Telangana Inter Exam Results 2022 Date Confirmed

TS Inter 2022: The Telangana Inter first-year exam 2022 was scheduled to be held between May 6 and May 23 at various centres across the state. The exams for TS Inter second year began on May 7 and will continue till May 24, 2022.

Umar Jalil, Inter Board Secretary, shared, "Inter exams have come to an end peacefully. All exams end on the 24th of May, and only two minor exams, one on May 21st and one on May 24th, remain. Minor mistakes were made, but we conducted the inter tests with the help of the inter-board officers, staff, and employees. Around 9 lakh and 7 thousand students wrote the inter exams. We are trying to release the test results within a month. There have been some printing mistakes. We will try to handle it next year without making any mistakes. The tests went smoothly with the cooperation of everyone."

