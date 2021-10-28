Telangana ICET 2021 Admissions Schedule

TS ICET 2021: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2021 admissions committee met here on Wednesday to finalise the admissions schedules for MBA and MCA programmes in the state. Prof R Limbadri, head of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TS ICET-2021 admissions chairperson and Commissioner of Technical Education, Navin Mittal, and other committee members attended the meeting.

On November 28, the website will include spot admission rules for MBA and MCA from private unaided colleges. From October 29, further information will be available on the website.

Important Dates:

First Phase -

Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee, and slot booking for certificate verification - November 3 to 9

Certificate verification for slot booked candidates - November 6 to 10

Exercising options after certificate verification - November 6 to November 11

Provisional allotment of seats - November 14

Payment of tuition fee and self-reporting through website - November 14 to 18

Final Phase -