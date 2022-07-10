Telangana HC Issues Notification For Direct Recruitment Of 65 Various Posts

The Telangana high court has released a notification for direct recruitment to 65 posts of court masters/personal secretaries to judges and registrars in the service of the High Court.

The candidates who are applying should have a graduate degree in any stream or the law of a university established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, Provisional Act or a State Act or from any institution recognized by the University Grants Commission or any other degree equivalent to such qualification.

Candidates should have passed in government technical examination with 180 words per minute (WPM) in English shorthand. Candidates who passed 150 WPM also can apply.

The candidates must be from the age limit of 18 to 34, as of July 1, 2022. There is a maximum age limit relaxation of five years in respect of SCs, STs or aboriginal tribes in agency areas, BCs/EWS. In the case of persons with disabilities, the age relaxation is 10 years.

Selection will be done on the basis of the merit secured in the skill test and interview. Applicants also need to undergo a shorthand English test of 180 WPM (three minutes duration) and 150 WPM (four minutes duration). The transcription has to be done on computers within 40 and 45 minutes respectively. The skill test will be conducted for 80 marks and the interview is for 20 marks.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website - http://hc.ts.nic.in.

The filled-in application should be sent by speed post/courier duly superscribing on envelop as “Application for the post of court master/personal secretary-2022”, to the Registrar (Recruitment), High Court for the State of Telangana at Hyderabad-500066. The applications should reach the aforementioned address on or before July 22 by 5 pm or they can be submitted in person as well.

