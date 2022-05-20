Telangana Govt Bans Mobile Phones in SSC Exam Hall

Hyderabad: Students carrying smartphones along with them to the examination centres will not be allowed to write SSC board examinations, recalled the Hyderabad additional collector, Venkateswarlu.

On Thursday, additional collectors reviewed the arrangements at exam centres for SSC exams slated to commence on May 31. "Apart from the seizure of smart phones, students will not be allowed to write the exams," said Venkateswarlu.

