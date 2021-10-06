Telangana CM KCR Dasara Bonanza For Singareni Workers

Telangana: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced on Tuesday that Singareni Collieries Company Lid (SCCL) workers will receive a 29 per cent profit share this year as a Dasara gift. It was 1% higher than the previous year's figure of 28%.

Before the festival this month, the CM directed SCCL CMD Sridhar to pay the profit portion to workers. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to the Singareni employees' welfare. KCR suggested that Singareni expand its activities beyond coal mining to include iron ore, sand, and limestone excavation.

He responded positively to Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar's proposal that the State government assist retired Singareni employees and those who receive less than Rs 2,000 in monthly pension from the Centre. The chief of staff has directed officials to prepare reports on how the government can assist retired employees and workers.