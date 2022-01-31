HYDERABAD: Today, the Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) said that it is welcoming applications to the second cohort of Revv Up startup acceleration program by the Government of Telangana, powered by NASSCOM, wherein early-stage startups working in Artificial Intelligence (AI) are eligible to participate.

Revv Up, which began its first cohort of 42 startups in August last year, is providing exclusive opportunities for AI startups to solve societal and business problems through partnerships with government and industry respectively. Startups are receiving mentorship from industry experts, and technology and IP support as they aim to build scalable businesses with AI-based offering at their core.

From the nearly 15 startups that have interacted with Government of Telangana to explore Proof of Concept opportunities, few of them are in advanced discussions for pilot deployments. More than 20 startups from the program had the opportunity to pitch to several investors; some of them have either received funding or on the verge of being funded soon.

From the first cohort, more than 20 startups have started to explore the North American market with the help of T-AIM’s partner organization. Six startups are exploring the Central European market through digital delegations and virtual booths enabled by the program. Nearly 85 percent of the first cohort has found the mentor program helpful and aims to continue seeking advice from highly experienced individuals from the industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Government of Telangana, said, “The Revv Up accelerator is now synonymous with innovative and impactful solutions to solve real-world problems. Through T-AIM, the Govt. of Telangana is committed to providing a conducive ecosystem for AI startups. The state welcomes startups from across the country to apply to this program.”

The program is aimed at sector-agnostic AI startups that are based in Telangana or intending to set up their facility in the state. If startups have an interesting AI use case and want to join the Revv Up accelerator program, they should apply here: https://bit.ly/Apply-RevvUp-Co2.

About T-AIM: The Telangana AI Mission is a specialised initiative setup under the auspices of the Emerging Technologies Wing of the Government of Telangana’s IT department, which is assigned with a mandate to make Telangana and Hyderabad the global AI hub in the coming years. For details, visit: ai. telangana. gov. in.

Also Read: KTR Spells Out Expectations From Union Budget 2022-23