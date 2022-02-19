Tech Mahindra Offers Free Training in Cloud Computing Technology to Job Seekers

The CSR arm of leading IT business Tech Mahindra will now offer free cloud computing training across the country to help underemployed or jobless people get started in the field. For the AWS re/Start programme, the Tech Mahindra Foundation is collaborating with Amazon Internet Services Private Limited (AISPL).

According to Rakesh Soni, CEO of the Tech Mahindra Foundation, "Cloud computing is a 21st-century technological innovation that is enabling digital transformation. The pandemic has accelerated many businesses' cloud migration to help them innovate and outmanoeuvre or overcome uncertainty. This programme will help learners build valuable and in-demand cloud computing skills along with an industry-recognised AWS Certification, setting them up for success from the start."

AWS re/Start is a global initiative that links more than 90% of graduates with job interview possibilities in 39 countries.

It will be a 12-week in-person skill-based training programme that will cover fundamental AWS Cloud skills as well as practical job skills such as interviewing and resume writing to help people prepare for an entry-level cloud role.

Tech Mahindra SMART Academies of Digital Technologies in Hyderabad, Mohali, Visakhapatnam, Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune will provide the curriculum via online learning. According to the firm, students will study programming languages (Linux and Python), networking, security, and relational database capabilities, among other things, through scenario-based exercises, hands-on laboratories, and coursework. Participants will be prepared for an entry-level cloud position in areas such as operations, site dependability, and infrastructure support at the end of the course.

"AWS re/Start establishes a win-win-win scenario for individuals in need, the communities in which they reside, and organisations building on AWS. The programme helps unemployed and underemployed individuals find in-demand cloud opportunities and helps employers build loyal, diverse workforces. We are proud to work with the Tech Mahindra Foundation to equip these individuals with the in-demand cloud skills that will help organisations accelerate their innovation with the AWS Cloud." Amit Mehta, Head of AWS Training and Certification, AISPL, said.

The programme also prepares participants for the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner Certification test and covers the cost of the exam, allowing them to validate their cloud abilities with an industry-recognized certificate. As part of this effort, the first two cohorts began on February 9, 2022. Tech Mahindra Foundation will also collaborate with its training and placement partners to help programme alumni find jobs in India.