TCS Launches 13th Edition of TechBytes, IT Quiz for Engineering Students

BENGALURU: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) and the Board for IT Education Standards (BITES), an autonomous body promoted by Government of Karnataka in association with IT industries and educational institutions, announced that they are now accepting registrations for the 13th edition of TCS TechBytes – the Engineering IT Quiz. The quiz is open to engineering students (BE/ BTech) of all streams and semesters in Karnataka.

TCS TechBytes challenges and encourages students to expand their knowledge in information technology and its diverse application across industries. The objective is to enhance awareness in emerging areas, enabling them to compete in the fast-paced technology intensive industry.

Each institution can send up to 20 students to participate in the Regional Finals of the quiz. There is no participation fee. Entries have to be sent by the respective institutions on or before February 23, 2022, to: bitesitquiz@gmail.com. Ph: 080-41235889.

This year, the contest will be a combination of online tests and virtual quiz shows to provide students with an engaging digital experience. The preliminary online test will be conducted on March 6. The schedule for the regional rounds is as below:

· March 15 – Mysuru, Hubballi, Kalaburagi

· March 16 – Mangaluru, Tumakuru, Bengaluru

Winners and runners-up of each regional round will receive gift vouchers worth Rs 12,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively, as well as an opportunity to compete at the State Finals to be held on March 29, 2022. At the finals, prizes include educational scholarships of Rs 85,000 for the winners, and Rs 50,000 for the runners up.

The quiz will focus on the application of technology across various sectors and aspects such as: the technology environment, the business, its people, new trends, legends, etc. It will also focus on emerging areas such as: digital, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, automation, biometrics, mobility, robotics, telecom, social media and big data, besides covering personalities – international and national, software products, history of IT and areas where IT has made an impact such as education, entertainment, books, multimedia, music, movies, internet, banking, advertising, sports, gaming, social networking, cell phones, etc.