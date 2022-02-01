TCS Jobs Drive: Check Eligibility and How to Apply

Is TCS one of your dream jobs? Are you waiting to get some updates? Well, then you have landed on the right page. We have some good news for you. You can now apply for off-campus interviews conducted by the TCS.

According to the information provided on the IT company's website, B.E., B.Tech, M.E., M.Tech, MCA, and M.Sc degree holders whose graduation year is either 2020 or 2021 are eligible ao apply.

It was announced that the registration for 2019 passouts will begin soon. Candidates must have a minimum of 60% in their Class Xth, Class XIIth, Diploma (if applicable), Graduation, and Post-Graduation examinations. Candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 28. Apart from that, the candidate should have up to two years of prior job experience.

The selection process for TCS off campus consists of two rounds

1. Written

2. Interview

Candidates will be shortlisted for interviews based on their performance in the written test. The written exams are now taking place. The date will be decided depending on the date of the job drive's registration. The examination will be divided into two sections. Part A will test candidates' cognitive abilities, while Part B will test candidates' programming skills. The A and B portions are 120 and 180 minutes long, respectively.

Candidates who satisfy all of the campus drive qualifying requirements can apply online at the TCS website (https://nextstep.tcs.com/campus/. They must first register on the website under the 'IT' category before applying online. After applying for the job, candidates may check the status of their application by clicking "Track Your Application." The status should be "Applied for Drive." Although the company has not given a deadline for applications. In the case that candidates want assistance, they can contact the TCS Helpdesk Team through email at ilp.support@tcs.com or by phone at 18002093111.