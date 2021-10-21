Tamil Nadu Anna University Proposes Consistent 60:40 Weightage For Exams

Anna University: Anna University has proposed a uniform 60:40 per cent weightage for external semester exams and internal department level evaluations for all engineering institutions, including affiliated colleges, autonomous colleges, and university departments.

The theory and internal exams will be worth a total of 100 points. The candidate's theory exam score will be converted to 60 points, while the internal exam score will be reduced to 40 points by the school. The aggregate of the candidate's external and internal tests will determine the candidate's final grade in the topic. For external and internal grades, affiliated colleges employ an 80:20 weightage system, whereas independent colleges and university departments use a 60:40 and 50:50 weightage system, respectively, for semester examinations and internal tests.

According to a proposal submitted at the academic council meeting last week, the institution intends to weigh theory and practical papers 60:40 per cent in most engineering degrees. For examinations with both theoretical and practical components, external and internal exams will be split 50:50.

The Tamil Nadu Consortium of Self-Financing Professional, Arts, and Science Institutions has requested the state government to maintain an equal relative amount for both external and internal tests for all colleges, citing poor pass rates in affiliated colleges as a reason.

Anna University officials stated that the enlisted ratio for all colleges had yet to be confirmed. According to Anna University professors, the goal is to help private colleges improve their pass rates, which will help them get admissions.

Meanwhile, the university proposed that new rules be adopted for approximately 400 affiliated institutions from 2021 to 2022 during the conference. Following the new standards, the BE/BTech degree has been lowered from roughly 185 credits to 160 credits, according to the AICTE model curriculum for undergraduate study.