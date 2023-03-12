TalentSprint Announces DeepTech Scholarships Worth INR 3 Crores to Empower Professionals

Hyderabad: TalentSprint, a global edtech company that offers transformational deeptech learning programs for new-age professionals, has announced DeepTech Scholarships to address the need for upskilling in today's workforce. By offering 500 scholarships worth ₹ 3 crores across 19 domains/specialization areas, TalentSprint aims to empower professionals to encourage diversity, promote talent and offer opportunities for everyone. Women applicants wanting to restart / reboot their career, and professionals from categories like startups, defense, academia, and differently-abled individuals will be offered additional financial assistance through special scholarships.

The corporate world is constantly evolving, and individuals need to have a future-forward skill set to be able to leave a mark in such dynamic times. The success of businesses rests not just on the survival of the fittest but on the survival of the most adaptable. Conventional educational programs have been able to deliver on theory, but what is required is application-based learning, which can enable working professionals, startups, etc., to deliver products that are actual solutions to consumers’ real problems. TalentSprint's programs are equipped with a high-impact format, which includes intensive training, real-world simulations, and mentorship, and prepares professionals to meet these challenges head-on and emerge as expert leaders in their fields.

Dr Santanu Paul, CEO and MD of TalentSprint said, “We are very excited to announce Scholarships on our vast and niche portfolio of deeptech programs. Inclusivity is at the core of everything we do at TalentSprint, and this Scholarship program is yet another step of carrying forward the vision to empower professionals who will create a more equitable world. Through our scholarship program, TalentSprint is aiming to benefit those serious learners who lack access to funds. It is an important step towards financial inclusion of deserving professionals.”

In a time when ‘reskilling’ and ‘upskilling’ have entered the corporate narrative, a highly curated scholarship program with niche specializations can help working professionals guard themselves against future uncertainties. The deeptech scholarship offered by TalentSprint covers programmes across various emerging and path-breaking technologies like Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Software Architecture, DevOps, 5G, Digital Health, Digital Manufacturing, Nano Electronics, Autonomous Systems, Mobility Engineering, Electric Vehicles and Blockchain, among others. These Scholarships are available on courses offered by TalentSprint in association with top-tier institutions like IISc Bangalore, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, IIIT Hyderabad, Carnegie Mellon University and University of Michigan.

To know more about the details of this scholarship program, visit talentsprint.com/scholarships