Symbiosis International (Deemed University) (SIU) announces the commencement of the registration process for the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET), to be held on 6th and 14th May 2023. With multiple attempts available, interested candidates can seek admission to 16 Institutes under SIU offering undergraduate programmes in Management, Law, Engineering, Mass Communication, Economics, Liberal Arts, IT & Computer Applications, Applied Statistics and Data Science.

Further divided into — SET, SLAT (SET-Law), and SITEEE (SET-Engineering), students can opt for more than one by heading to - www. set- test. org. The SET/SLAT/SITEEE registration fee is INR 1950/- and the programme registration fee is INR 1000/- per programme.

Candidates can pay the concerned fee online or through a demand draft.

Further, the time duration for SET/SLAT is 1 hour. For SITEEE, the duration of the test is 2 hours. There is no negative marking for wrong answers.

SET is applicable to the following programmes:

BCA & BBA (IT) at SICSR

BBA at SCMS Pune, SCMS NOIDA & SCMS Nagpur, SCMS Bangalore & SCMS Hyderabad

BA (Mass Communication) at SCMC

BSc (Economics) Hons at SSE

BA/BSc (Liberal Arts) Hons at SSLA

B.Sc.(Applied Statistics and Data Science) at SSI

Admit cards will be released on 22 April 2023 for SET/SLAT/SITEEE Test 1 (to be conducted on 6th May 2023) and 28 April 2023 for SET/SLAT/SITEEE Test 2 (to be conducted on 14th May 2023). Candidates can download their admit card by entering their login details from the official website (set-test.org).

The entrance tests will be conducted simultaneously in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across 76 cities all over India. The timings of the tests are — SLAT (9:00 AM to 10:00 AM), SET (11:30 AM to 12:30 PM), and SITEEE (2:00 PM to 3:00 PM).

