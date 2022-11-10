Swedish Higher Education and Research Delegation to Visit 3 Indian Cities

New Delhi: Students from across India who are looking to study abroad will have an excellent opportunity to explore their options for studying in Sweden during the visit of a Swedish higher education and research delegation in India, a series of ‘Study in Sweden’ fairs to be held in India from 23-25 November 2022.

The fairs will present Indian students, especially undergraduates, with various prospects for pursuing advanced studies in Sweden. Students will have a chance to get first-hand information from representatives of leading Swedish universities, e.g., KTH Royal Institute of Technology and Jönköping University, about the programmes they can attend. Students can avail of a free counselling session and receive information regarding scholarships, visa opportunities and student life in Sweden.

The consecutive education fairs are being organised by the Embassy of Sweden in India, the Office of Science and Innovation in New Delhi, in collaboration with and the Nordic Centre India. The Swedish Alumni Network India will also participate and enable prospective students’ engagement with Swedish alumni in India.

The delegates will also meet with premier Indian research institutes such as the Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru, Indian Institute of Technology Madras and University of Hyderabad to explore research collaboration and institutional partnerships.

Welcoming the upcoming education fairs, Jan Thesleff, Ambassador of Sweden to India, said, “At a time when international collaboration is more important than ever, the Swedish higher education and research delegation will create exchange opportunities for students and researchers from Sweden and India, and foster innovations that benefit both nations.”

Sweden allures thousands of international students every year and is truly a welcoming destination. Sweden holds a rich and proud history of academic excellence. Despite its comparatively small population, Sweden is a home to a number of the world’s best universities. The complete Swedish higher education system is ranked at second position in the world, and it holds the first position in relation to GDP. Most of the Swedish universities are ranked by the Times Higher Education and the Academic Ranking of World Universities as being among the world’s top education providers.

“At Blekinge Institute of Technology we deeply value our strong relationship with India and recognise the nation’s vital importance to Sweden’s higher education and research sector,” said Deputy Vice Chancellor Andreas Larsson.