Submission of Exam Form for Distance Courses Begins at MANUU

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Distance Education (DDE), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has waived off exam fees for backlog papers of UG, PG, Diploma (Annual Mode) and Certificate courses. Exam forms can be submitted up to June 09, 2022.

According to Prof. Mohd. Razaullah Khan, Director I/c, 2018 annual batch (BA, BCom, BSc) students are not required to fill out the backlog form for the current year, whereas for 2017 and earlier batches, the backlog exam form filling is manual as per the earlier existing practice.

For improvement exams, the students have to pay a fee of Rs. 500 per paper for UG courses and Rs. 750/-per paper for PG courses.

For further details, students can contact the concerned Regional Centres, Sub-Regional Centres, and Coordinators of Learner Support Centres of MANUU.

Also Read: Now, You Can Edit Your NEET 2022 Application

MANUU Regular Admissions-PhD Deccan Studies are now available.

Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is offering online admissions for regular mode courses both through entrance and merit-based for the academic year 2022–2023. The PhD programme in Deccan Studies is being introduced this academic year through an entrance test. The H.K. Sherwani Centre for Deccan Studies of MANUU is offering a PhD in Deccan Studies at Hyderabad Campus. The areas of specialisation for admission include history, archaeology, cultural studies, area studies, regional studies, Deccani language, literature, and culture. MANUU has also introduced an MA in Legal Studies programme and new certificate courses in Pashto, French and Russian merit-based from this year.

The deadline for online application forms for M.Tech (Computer Science), MCA, MBA, M.Ed, B.Ed, D.El.Ed, Polytechnic Diplomas, and all PhD courses are June 1, 2022. The other PhD programmes include Arabic, Urdu, English, Hindi, Persian, Translation Studies; Women's Studies; Public Administration; Political Science; Social Work; Islamic Studies; History; Economics; Sociology; Education; Journalism & Mass Communication; Management; Commerce; Mathematics; Physics; Chemistry; Botany, Zoology & Computer Science. Polytechnic diplomas are being offered in Civil Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Information Technology Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, and Automobile and Apparel Technologies.

Meanwhile, the last date for admissions into merit-based courses is August 30, 2022. The courses under the merit-based category include Post Graduate Programmes in Urdu, English, Hindi, Arabic, Translation Studies, Persian; Women Studies, Public Administration, Political Science, Social Work, Islamic Studies, History, Economics, Sociology, Legal Studies; Journalism And Mass Communication; M.Com; and M.Sc.(Mathematics). Part-time diploma programmes are available in Urdu, Hindi, Arabic, Persian, Islamic Studies and Ghazal Appreciation (Tahseen-e-Ghazal) apart from Certificate Courses in Urdu, Pashto, French, and Russian.