Students Worried As Inter Sanskrit Paper and SAT Test Date Clash

Hyderabad: The TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year examinations will begin on May 6 and 7, respectively, and will finish on May 23 and 24, respectively.

The intermediate language 2 paper, Sanskrit, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, while the SAT exam will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The SAT is a college entrance examination in the United States. SAT scores are also taken into account for admission to some of India's most prestigious institutions.

The students' greatest worry is missing a year, but their parents claim that the students are placed in a tough circumstance through no fault of their own.

Also Read: Sabitha Indra ReddyTo Impose SEC 144 During TS SSC 2022 Exams

Another round of the SAT was administered in March 2022. However, many students were unable to participate because the majority of the centres, including Hyderabad, were closed due to COVID-19.

These students' parents met with state education minister Sabitha Indira Reddy and requested that the intermediate test be postponed by one day, which the minister agreed to. However, chief secretary Somesh Kumar allegedly disputed the decision, citing frequent postponements and delays.

If the government is unable to perform the test on a Sunday, the parents propose that it be rescheduled for the afternoon of the same day.

After students voiced concerns about the tests' overlapping with the IIT-JEE entrance examination, the TSBIE postponed the intermediate board examination and rescheduled it from May 6 to May 24. JEE Mains 2022 will be held on the 21st of April and the 4th of May, as well as on the 24th and 29th of May.