Students Under 14 Can Write SSC Exams in Telangana, Conditions Apply

Hyderabad: The government has decided to lower the age limit for students taking the SSC exam. The SSC exam fee schedule, which will be held in March 2022, has been revealed. The deadline for paying fees is March 3, 2022.

Students must currently be 14 years old to sit for SSC exams. Age relaxation is available under certain circumstances, such as when kids under the age of 14 are allowed to take the exam.

Students who want to take the SSC exam must have been born before August 31, 2007. That is, they must be 14 years old.

Students in government schools, on the other hand, can get a one-and-a-half-year reprieve from the principal. For such students, the Director of the Government Examinations Department may grant a two-year concession.

Similarly, for private school students, the DEO can grant a one-and-a-half-year concession, while the Director of Government Examinations Department can grant a two-year concession.

To qualify for these discounts, students must submit an Rs. 300 challan along with medical and birth certificates.

Additional benefits have also been promised for SC, ST, BC, and rural students with an annual income of less than Rs. 25,000. They can get an exemption from the exam fees by submitting proof of income.

Students with dyslexia (those who have difficulties reading, writing, or learning) will be excluded from the third language. They will be provided with assistance to help them write their exams and will be given an extra 60 minutes.

Similarly, the minimum grade for blind, deaf, and dumb students has been dropped from 35 to 20, and they will be exempted from the second language requirement and granted an extra 30 minutes to complete their exam.

Students who wish to use this service must apply to the Directorate of Government Examinations.