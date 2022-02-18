Students Renew Their Commitment to Fight Against Modern Day Slavery on CNN’s #Myfreedomday

In its sixth year, CNN’s #MyFreedomDay--a student-led day of action, supported by CNN and driven by social media--will take place on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

CNN will rally efforts around "The Choices You Make, The Actions You Take," calling on young people all over the world to take the # MyFreedomDay Pledge — ten concrete actions they can take to help fight against modern slavery.

Students can take the pledge and join a global effort that will see thousands of schools and organizations from around the world participating, with more than 100 countries represented. Activities being planned this year among student groups will vary widely and include live theatrical performances, film screenings, forums, and fundraising for local non-profit organizations, among others.

Participants are encouraged to share their pledge on social media with the hashtag # MyFreedomDay and to invite their peers to join them. CNN will also showcase what these students, schools, and communities are doing to fight slavery on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and at cnn.com/myfreedomday.

CNN correspondents will be reporting from schools all over the world participating in # MyFreedomDay on March 16th, including Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas. There will also be a half-hour special dedicated to #MyFreedomDay on Connect the World with Becky Anderson.

Mike McCarthy, EVP and General Manager of CNN International, said: "The pandemic has touched every aspect of life in every corner of the planet and has also made young people even more keenly aware of the role they can play in finding solutions to the world’s problems and effecting lasting change. "MyFreedomDay" has become a powerful way to harness the passion and energy of youth around the world. Once again, we will help amplify their voices alongside CNN’s long-standing commitment to making slavery a thing of the past. "