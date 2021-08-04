Student Visa Application Services in India: Visa Application Centre Status Update July 2021

Aug 04, 2021, 13:49 IST
As lockdowns and restrictions across India slowly lift and international borders start to reopen, VFS Global is resuming services in a phased manner for its client governments. Reopened Visa Application Centres are operating in keeping with health and safety guidelines, local government directives and mission requirements.

Information about Visa Application Centres offering student visa services listed in the below table is as of 28 July 2021. As this information is fluid and being updated regularly, please visit the country-specific websites on www.vfsglobal.com for the most updated information. Real-time updates are also posted on our social media channels and the COVID-19 Customer Advisories page.

The table below is indicative of student visa categories currently being catered to at VFS Global centres in India. For more details or information, please visit the Embassy/Mission website, or visit www.vfsglobal.com and choose your country of origin and destination to be redirected to the relevant page.

Please note:

  1. Customers are advised to beware of fraudulent entities who charge fees from customers for scheduling appointments, using VFS Global’s name or independently. We do not accept any payment for scheduling appointments
  2. Visa type and category terminologies may vary for different missions. Please visit the relevant Embassy/Consulate website for details
  3. Air travel on all routes is subject to government advisories and permissions for air travel may be independent of the visa process

Country

Visa Categories

Cities

Austria

Embassy approved cases

Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Kochi

Belarus

All Visa Categories

Mumbai, New Delhi

Belgium
  • Long Term- Work permit, RP & Student

Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Kochi

Canada
  • Application to be lodged online on IRCC website
  • Biometric enrolment at VFS Global VACs is open for ALL categories by prior appointment

Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Jalandhar, Chandigarh, Kolkata

Denmark

All categories for long and short term basis embassy approval, if a customer falls under the worthy purpose of travel

Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kochi, Kolkata

Dominican Republic
  • Residence, Work and Business visas
  • All visa categories in Delhi

Mumbai, Delhi

Estonia

Embassy approved cases

Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Delhi, Chennai

Finland

Temporarily closed

France

Long term Student

All categories are accepted in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad, by prior appointment only.

Limited categories are accepted in Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Kochi.

Germany
  • D- Stamping, Student visa, Re-entry visa
  • All short-stay visa categories ( in East, West & South India)

Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Kochi

Hungary

Embassy approved cases

New Delhi

Iceland

All C Type Visas

New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad

Italy
  • East India – Students, Family Reunion
  • West, South India - Student

Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Kochi

Ireland

Long-stay visas: student

Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai,

Kochi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Jalandhar, Chandigarh and Delhi

Latvia

Embassy approved cases and D-visa

Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kochi

Lebanon

All Visa Categories (BAU)

Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata

Lithuania
  • Family members of EU and Lithuania citizens (C visa)
  • RP Cases
  • Foreigners travelling for other essential purposes (eligibility confirmed by the Embassy) (C and D visa)

Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata

Luxembourg

Long Term and Embassy approved cases

Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Kochi

MEA (Attestation services)

Attestation and apostille of personal and educational documents

Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad

Morocco

Except for Tourist, all Visa Categories accepted

Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata

New Zealand

Long-stay and other categories (postal applications only)

New Delhi

Norway

All Visa categories (C & D)

New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

Poland

National Visa

Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi and Kolkata

Portugal

Embassy approved cases and Family reunion and attestation

Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata

South Africa

All visa categories

Mumbai, Bengaluru

New Delhi, Kolkata

South Korea

Long Term Only

New Delhi and Kolkata

Switzerland

All Visa categories (C & D type)

Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Kochi

Thailand

Visa TR, STV and long stay non- OA,

Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi and Hyderabad

Turkey

All visa categories

Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai, Bengaluru and New Delhi

UAE - DVPC

All categories

Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru,  Delhi and Mumbai

United Kingdom

All Categories

(Visitor category can apply however the application will be on hold until India is on the Red List)

New Delhi, Jalandhar, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune,

Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad and Chandigarh

Ukraine

Study Visa

Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, New Delhi and Kolkata

USA

C1/D, F1, F11, F2, H1B, H4, IR5, J1, J2, K1, L1, L1B, L2B, M-1, O1

Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Jalandhar, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Kochi

Health and safety precautions at the Centres

As an extra layer of caution to ensure the health and safety of customers and employees alike, VFS Global has established standardised protective measures to be followed across centres, including physical distancing and sanitisation, body temperature checks, use of masks and sanitisers, disinfecting high-contact surfaces, etc. Customers exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, including high fever, cough and difficulty in breathing will not be permitted to enter the centre.

COVID-19 test booking and health insurance services

VFS Global also manages the online booking of COVID-19 RT PCR tests at government-approved medical laboratories or at home as well. This service has been rolled out in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Chennai, Pune and Kochi.

For greater convenience, health and travel insurances are also readily available for purchase for customers visiting VFS Global Visa Application Centres.

‘Visa At Your Doorstep’ service

As an optional service to customers wanting to complete their entire visa application submission process from the comfort of their home or office, VFS Global continues to provide the “Visa At Your Doorstep” service whereby a customer can submit the application, enrol biometrics, and get the passport couriered back to their his/her location of choice.
Please note: In light of the suspension of our services in Bhopal, Coimbatore, Gurugram, Lucknow, Goa and Thiruvananthapuram, customer requirements can be serviced through Visa At Your Doorstep (V@YD) service. To learn more about V@YD please visit the mission-specific page on www.vfsglobal.com.

Courier service

As a precautionary measure, customers may also opt for our courier services to get their passports delivered to their preferred address, after adjudication by the concerned diplomatic mission. This service may also be made mandatory by certain countries.

We are committed to sharing timely information on re-openings with our customers in all countries, on our social media channels and the COVID-19 Customer Advisories page that is updated in real-time.

