Student Visa Application Services in India: Visa Application Centre Status Update July 2021
As lockdowns and restrictions across India slowly lift and international borders start to reopen, VFS Global is resuming services in a phased manner for its client governments. Reopened Visa Application Centres are operating in keeping with health and safety guidelines, local government directives and mission requirements.
Information about Visa Application Centres offering student visa services listed in the below table is as of 28 July 2021. As this information is fluid and being updated regularly, please visit the country-specific websites on www.vfsglobal.com for the most updated information. Real-time updates are also posted on our social media channels and the COVID-19 Customer Advisories page.
The table below is indicative of student visa categories currently being catered to at VFS Global centres in India. For more details or information, please visit the Embassy/Mission website, or visit www.vfsglobal.com and choose your country of origin and destination to be redirected to the relevant page.
|
Please note:
|
Country
|
Visa Categories
|
Cities
|
Austria
|
Embassy approved cases
|
Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Kochi
|
Belarus
|
All Visa Categories
|
Mumbai, New Delhi
|
Belgium
|
|
Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Kochi
|
Canada
|
|
Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Jalandhar, Chandigarh, Kolkata
|
Denmark
|
All categories for long and short term basis embassy approval, if a customer falls under the worthy purpose of travel
|
Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kochi, Kolkata
|
Dominican Republic
|
|
Mumbai, Delhi
|
Estonia
|
Embassy approved cases
|
Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Delhi, Chennai
|
Finland
|
Temporarily closed
|
France
|
Long term Student
|
All categories are accepted in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad, by prior appointment only.
Limited categories are accepted in Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Kochi.
|
Germany
|
|
Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Kochi
|
Hungary
|
Embassy approved cases
|
New Delhi
|
Iceland
|
All C Type Visas
|
New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad
|
Italy
|
|
Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Kochi
|
Ireland
|
Long-stay visas: student
|
Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai,
Kochi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Jalandhar, Chandigarh and Delhi
|
Latvia
|
Embassy approved cases and D-visa
|
Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kochi
|
Lebanon
|
All Visa Categories (BAU)
|
Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata
|
Lithuania
|
|
Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata
|
Luxembourg
|
Long Term and Embassy approved cases
|
Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Kochi
|
MEA (Attestation services)
|
Attestation and apostille of personal and educational documents
|
Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad
|
Morocco
|
Except for Tourist, all Visa Categories accepted
|
Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata
|
New Zealand
|
Long-stay and other categories (postal applications only)
|
New Delhi
|
Norway
|
All Visa categories (C & D)
|
New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad
|
Poland
|
National Visa
|
Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi and Kolkata
|
Portugal
|
Embassy approved cases and Family reunion and attestation
|
Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata
|
South Africa
|
All visa categories
|
Mumbai, Bengaluru
New Delhi, Kolkata
|
South Korea
|
Long Term Only
|
New Delhi and Kolkata
|
Switzerland
|
All Visa categories (C & D type)
|
Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Kochi
|
Thailand
|
Visa TR, STV and long stay non- OA,
|
Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi and Hyderabad
|
Turkey
|
All visa categories
|
Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai, Bengaluru and New Delhi
|
UAE - DVPC
|
All categories
|
Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai
|
United Kingdom
|
All Categories
(Visitor category can apply however the application will be on hold until India is on the Red List)
|
New Delhi, Jalandhar, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune,
Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad and Chandigarh
|
Ukraine
|
Study Visa
|
Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, New Delhi and Kolkata
|
USA
|
C1/D, F1, F11, F2, H1B, H4, IR5, J1, J2, K1, L1, L1B, L2B, M-1, O1
|
Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Jalandhar, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Kochi
Health and safety precautions at the Centres
As an extra layer of caution to ensure the health and safety of customers and employees alike, VFS Global has established standardised protective measures to be followed across centres, including physical distancing and sanitisation, body temperature checks, use of masks and sanitisers, disinfecting high-contact surfaces, etc. Customers exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, including high fever, cough and difficulty in breathing will not be permitted to enter the centre.
COVID-19 test booking and health insurance services
VFS Global also manages the online booking of COVID-19 RT PCR tests at government-approved medical laboratories or at home as well. This service has been rolled out in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Chennai, Pune and Kochi.
For greater convenience, health and travel insurances are also readily available for purchase for customers visiting VFS Global Visa Application Centres.
‘Visa At Your Doorstep’ service
As an optional service to customers wanting to complete their entire visa application submission process from the comfort of their home or office, VFS Global continues to provide the “Visa At Your Doorstep” service whereby a customer can submit the application, enrol biometrics, and get the passport couriered back to their his/her location of choice.
Please note: In light of the suspension of our services in Bhopal, Coimbatore, Gurugram, Lucknow, Goa and Thiruvananthapuram, customer requirements can be serviced through Visa At Your Doorstep (V@YD) service. To learn more about V@YD please visit the mission-specific page on www.vfsglobal.com.
Courier service
As a precautionary measure, customers may also opt for our courier services to get their passports delivered to their preferred address, after adjudication by the concerned diplomatic mission. This service may also be made mandatory by certain countries.
We are committed to sharing timely information on re-openings with our customers in all countries, on our social media channels and the COVID-19 Customer Advisories page that is updated in real-time.