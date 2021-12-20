SSC Tentative Examination Calendar Released, Check here

Hyderabad: On the 17th of December, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), which organises the SSC CGL exam to hire applicants for various organisations, issued its provisional examination timetable for the years 2021–2022.

On the official website, aspirants may view the whole exam schedule. It includes dates for several Tier I and Computer-Based Examinations (CBEs) such as SSC CGL, CHSL, MTS, Stenographer C & D, GD constable, JE, and others.

According to the new SSC calendar for 2021–2022, these examinations will be held in computer-based mode (CBE).

The announced calendar has three columns that list the tentative date of the exam advertising, the application deadline, and the exam date.

According to the schedule, the application procedure for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 will begin on December 23, 2021, and end a month later. In contrast, applications for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level will open on February 1, 2022, with the examination taking place in May.

The multi-tasking (non-technical) staff examination-2021 (tier-I) will take place in June, followed by the Selection Post Examination 2022 in July.

In the Delhi Police Examination-2022, the recruitment of a Head Constable (Ministerial) will take place in September 2022, while the recruitment of an MTS (Civilian) will take place in February 2023.

The Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2021, will be conducted in March 2023, according to the revised calendar. In June 2023, the examinations for Constables (GD) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles will be held.

