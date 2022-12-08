SSC CHSL Notification 2022 Out; Apply Here

The Staff Selection Commission has released Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2022 notification. More than 4500 vacancies have been notified by the commission. The vacant posts include Lower Division Clerks, Junior Secretariat Assistants, Postal Assistants, Sorting Assistants and Data Entry Operators.

The eligible candidates are advised to check the commission official website https://ssc.nic.in/Portal/Notices

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their online application from 6th December 2022 to 4th January 2023.

