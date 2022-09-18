SSC CGL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Apply Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2022 notificatio. The candidates who wish to apply for the SSC CGL 2022 Exam can apply on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The candidates may note that the last date to submit the online applications is on October 8, 2022 up to 11 pm. No applications will be accepted after 11 pm. For the SSC CGL 2022 post, candidates need to be at least a minimum of 18-20 years of age and a maximum of 30-32 years of age as on January 1, 2022. The candidates can go through the notification below for more details regarding the age limit for each posts.

Click here for full job notification.

Important Dates:

Dates for submission of online applications September 17 to October 8

Last date and time for receipt of online applications October 8, 11 pm

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan 08-10-2022 (23:00)

Last date and time for making online fee payment 09-10-2022 (23:00)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) 10/10/2022

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ including online payment. 12-10-2022 to 13-10-2022 (23:00)

Tentative Schedule of Tier-I (Computer Based Examination) December 2022

Tentative Schedule of Tier-II (Computer Based Examination) To be notified later

Also Read: TSPSC Notification For Engineer Jobs, Check Eligibility and Last Date to Apply