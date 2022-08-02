AP SSC Advanced Supplementary And Betterment Examinations 2022 Results Will Be Out Tomorrow, Here's Direct Link

The individual results and the school-wise results of the candidates who have appeared for the SSC Advanced Supplementary and Betterment examinations 2022 will be released by Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on August 3 at 10.00 AM. After the release of the results, students can check their individual results from the official website - www.results.bse.ap.gov.in.

The government of Andhra Pradesh conducted the AP Class 10th (SSC) Supplementary 2022 exam from 6th July 2022 to 15th July 2022.

A total of 6,15,908 have appeared for the AP SSC general examination, out of which 4,14,281 students passed with an aggregate of 67.26 percent. Students from 11,671 schools appeared for the SSC exams in which 797 schools got a 100 percent pass percentage.