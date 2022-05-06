AMARAVATI: SRM University- Andhra Pradesh, in order to promote research in higher education, is offering an MTech programme with a 100% tuition fee waiver and Rs. 72,000 stipend per year !

As per a statement released by SRM University, the master's programme gives an opportunity for students to work on cutting-edge research projects with industrial collaborations.

With its industry-standard labs, students will be trained and industry-ready by the time they graduate.

MTech is offered in the following specialisations:

• Computer Science Engineering: Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Data Science

• Electronics and Communication Engineering: VLSI - Very Large-Scale Integration, IoT - Internet of Things

• Mechanical Engineering: Materials and Manufacturing Engineering

Students taking admission for MTech in Computer Science Engineering will have the opportunity to work with the NVIDIA DGX machine, a turnkey AI supercomputer with 80 core Intel Xeon E5-2698 and 8 V100 32 GB RAM GPUs.

In addition, Lab components are embedded into the programme where students get to work with software such as Prolog logic programming using SWI Prolog and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning using Jupyter notebook as part of the new education curriculam.

Students are trained to install the lab software on their laptop computers to complete the lab exercises.

The ECE department enables MTech students to work in the Cadence lab that has 40 licence research bundles with front-end and back-end tools.

VLSI students are in great demand in various core companies like Intel, IBM, Texas Instruments, Cadence, Synopsis, and Mentor Graphics.

Students pursuing MTech in IoT will go through a multidisciplinary approach to designing, developing, and simulating IoT-based systems.

MTech in the Mechanical Engineering department at SRM AP allows working on one of the many industrial projects the faculty researchers execute in Materials and Manufacturing.

The department collaborates with reputed industries such as Tanishq Jewellers, Amara Raja Batteries, Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, Indsat corporations etc.

