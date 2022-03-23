Srikakulam Student Tops CA Intermediate Exams

New Delhi: The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination (old and new courses) held in December 2021 have been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Challa Yaswanth of Srikakulam is the All India Topper for the Intermediate Examination (old course) held in December 2021. He received 398 out of a total of 700 marks.

ICAI president, Debashish Mitra, stated that beginning with the next session, no previous courses would be offered, and the institute would only provide new courses.

In the intermediate, a total of 36,036 students were accepted, according to the institute.

The intermediate exam took place at 481 different locations around the country.

On an all-India basis, Kinjal Ajmera, M. Yash Doshi, and Jatin Poddar are the top three rank holders in the Chartered Accountants Intermediate (new course) test.

Kinjal and Jatin are from Kolkata, whereas Yash is from Chennai. Kinjal had a score of 690 out of 800. She received an 86.25 per cent score.

Yash had a score of 678 out of 800 or 84.75 per cent. Jatin received 660 points and an 82.50 percentile.

At the new intermediate level, a total of 1,29,742 students were accepted.