Square Panda India Launches App-based Learning Platforms For Teachers, Early Learners

Mumbai- EdTech company Square Panda India has launched two home-grown Apps- SquareHub and Square Activity with an aim to provide AI powered personalised learning experience for teachers and early learners- two important stakeholders of the education ecosystem. Both the Apps can be accessed on Google and Android play stores. Additionally, SquareHub will also be available via a dedicated portal.

Ashish Jhalani, President (International Markets) Square Panda Inc & Managing Director, Square Panda India, says, “Square Panda India has always been actively engaged in addressing the biggest challenges across India’s ecosystem, and the launch of SquareHub and Square Activity is another step in this direction. These innovations help young learners develop essential foundational skills and equip educators with the 21st century skills needed to help them, and their students reach their full potential. EdTech can help deliver contextual, accessible, and inclusive solutions to present-day challenges, and we believe these research-derived and tech-enabled learning platforms can positively impact the lives of innumerable Indians across the nation.”

SquareHub is a Learning Management System (LMS) that helps facilitate training and learning requirements of teachers for their professional development. As a multi-language platform, it helps instructors to create, manage, organize, access, and monitor online training materials for teachers. Teachers can thus access self-study courses and instructor-led training remotely. The App offers easy integration with other platforms such as Zoom.

Square Activity App is developed for early learners (age 2-8) with an aim to build their foundational skills through a series of fun and engaging learning activities.

“The lack of foundational skills in early learners is a real challenge today, putting an entire generation of students at risk and having them play catch-up with their peers. The socio-economic cost of this would be massive. Square Activity is built to help them grasp fundamental concepts of the English language such as grammar and basic vocabulary,” says Tracy Cardoz, Director of Education, Square Panda India.

Both the Apps are multilingual, device-agnostic and can be accessed in both online and offline mode.