Spinny Ramps up Hiring, In Line With Its Expansionary Focus

Gurugram: Spinny, the pioneering full-stack used car retailing platform, now has over 4,000 team members. The company also aims to increase its workforce by 5000+ employees by the end of 2022 as it expands deeper into the Indian market.

The company is a benchmark in contactless and completely digital transactions, where the full-stack capabilities allow for buying and selling cars from home. The entire process is curated to be an online first experience with all the details about the car, along with a 360-degree view of each car listed on the platform.

Says Niraj Singh, Founder and CEO, of Spinny’s recruitment strategy, "Fulfilling our promise of a quality car for every Indian household and customer delight in the buying or selling experience are our people. Through their commitment and zeal for getting things Spinny-right, people today believe in a Spinny Assured® car and trust us. Every new member of Squad Spinny and more driven individuals will join their ranks in 2022, knowing their role is to continue to build up this hard-earned trust."